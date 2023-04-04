Planting potatoes on Good Friday

Many years ago, when I was just starting out in my professional career as a horticulturist, while on my rounds I visited an old farmer. As we talked about growing different crops, he mentioned that Good Friday was the day when potatoes should be planted.

That bit of down-home folklore stuck with me all of these years.

Even though the dates that Easter, and therefore Good Friday, occurs on varies from year to year, that potato planting advice is still well-founded.

Potatoes tolerate cool soil conditions and may be planted as long as the soil temperature is at least 45 degrees. In many years in our area, by the time Good Friday rolls around, the soil is warm enough to plant spuds.

Young potato plants can handle moderate frost without being damaged, making them one of the earliest crops to plant in the garden. A hard freeze however, can knock them back.

Potatoes planted during cool weather are slow to start and may take as long as three weeks before you even see a green shoot poke through the surface of the soil.

Quite a while back, I followed the Good Friday rule of thumb for several years in a row just as an experiment, and I always seemed to have good luck with it.

This works as long as the soil is not saturated, which happens frequently this time of year. Check your garden soil; if it is dry enough to work in, it is OK to plant your seed potatoes.

Potatoes need plenty of sunshine to grow well. Spots with less than a day’s worth of full sunshine will produce some potatoes but yields will be significantly lower. Find a spot that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight.

Sandy soils are best, but any soil as long as it is well-drained will produce good yields. Soggy soils will result in misshaped or possibly diseased tubers.

Potatoes require more fertilizer and water than other garden crops so you may want to grow them in their own separate space since you will need to tend to their extra needs during the growing season.

Even though potatoes are grown from what are called “seed potatoes,” they’re really not seeds at all. Instead small-size potatoes or pieces of potato tubers are used for planting.

Always try to buy certified disease-free seed potatoes. Potatoes from the supermarket are often treated with a chemical that keeps them from sprouting in storage. The sprout inhibiting effect can carryover if you try to grow them.

Also, supermarket potatoes may harbor disease organisms from the farm on which they grew, leaving you open to introducing those diseases into your own garden.

Seed potatoes are usually about 1 1/2 inches in diameter or so. Sometimes they are bigger. If that is the case, cut the larger seed potatoes down to size. The cut tubers will use energy to try to heal over the cut areas so make as few cuts as possible.

The eyes on a potato are the buds from which a new potato shoot will sprout so make sure each piece has at least one eye; two or three eyes is even better.

Set aside cut pieces in a warm spot for a few days before planting to allow the cut surfaces to dry out, heal a bit and form a protective layer.

People have come up with all kinds of ways to grow potatoes, but the traditional way is to plant them in rows in the garden.

Plant the seed potatoes about 3 to 5 inches deep about 8 to 12 inches apart in the row. This is a somewhat close planting distance and will yield moderately sized potatoes. If you want large potatoes, space the plants further apart, up to 18 to 20 inches or so.

Place the seed pieces with the cut side down so the eyes are facing upward, in the direction of their growth. Cover them with 2 to 4 inches of soil, or even better yet compost, if you have enough.

Potato plants will eventually fill out and grow fairly wide. In order to give them plenty of growing room, place the rows 2 to 3 feet apart.

Once the plants have grown to around 6 inches tall or so, hill up soil around the plants. If the plants are making good growth, hill up even more soil. This will protect any potato tubers forming near the surface of the soil from the rays of the sun. Tubers exposed to sunlight will turn green and should not be eaten due to high levels of a naturally occurring toxin called solanine.

Don't be concerned if you don't get your potatoes planted by Good Friday; most potato farmers will not even have their fields plowed by then, much less planted. I do, however, suggest you source your seed potatoes soon, as they traditionally sell out early every year.

Potatoes can be planted well into May and still have plenty of time to produce a crop.

Continue with your gardening preparations, we’re a little less than six weeks away from Mother’s Day which marks the average beginning of our main planting season.