Train grapevines and fruit trees when they are young

If you plan to grow woody plants such as fruit trees or grapevines, it is important to train them early. The first few years of growth determines the final shape and structure of a plant.

I was reminded of that while pruning grapevines earlier this week. There were several vines that the owner had started to train but then let them go for a couple of years. The vines appeared to be about 4 years old. Their trunks were curving and turning making it more difficult than it had to be to prune them.

Also, the trunks on a couple of the vines curved outward toward the space between the rows. That makes it difficult to maintain the area near those vines, since they would be bumped every time equipment passed nearby.

Maintenance is so much easier maintain when grapevines are lined up straight with the trellis wires.

When grapevines are young, during the first two or three years of their life, their trunks are very flexible and easy to train by tying them onto a straight stake. Then as they grow longer, they can be attached to the trellis. Simple early training keeps the vines in bounds along the row.

Once they get to be 3 or 4 years old, the trunks have grown to a large diameter and will no longer be pliable enough to move into shape.

A similar situation occurs with fruit trees. When fruit tree branches are small, they are quite flexible and easily manipulated. Some varieties of fruit trees have a natural tendency to grow more upward rather than outward making sharp angles between the branches and the trunk.

Branches that are growing at sharp angles like that are weak and are prone to breaking off in later years as they become heavy with fruit. Accumulation from ice storms on those kinds of branches will often cause them to break.

Those types of problems can be easily avoided by making sure fruiting branches are growing at a wider angle. An angle of at least 60 degrees between the trunk and branch gives the strongest attachment. More importantly, it also encourages the tree to produce more fruit than if its branches were growing upright.

The flexible newly growing branches on fruit trees may be gently bent into shape and held in place by clothes pins, tying with string or attaching light weights. At times, I’ve used round toothpicks to wedge and hold tiny branches at a certain angle as they were developing.

Those tiny growing branches will eventually develop to the point where they turn into hard wood making it more and more difficult to train them as time goes by. Eventually, the branches will become too stiff and training them will be extremely difficult.

So train your woody plants early in their life and keep a close eye on them for the first few years.

It’s not that unusual to find apple trees that are 50 years old. Grapevines can live up to 150 years or longer. Giving your plants a good start will help ensure they will be around for a long time.