A new book for Michigan gardeners

Through the years I have seen quite a few books about gardening, many of them are still on my book shelf. Some of the classics are excellent while other books are not so good. Most fall somewhere between the two extremes.

Recently I had an opportunity to peruse a brand new book published just this year by Timber Press called "Grow Great Vegetables in Michigan," edited by Bevin Cohen.

I have a number of books published by Timber Press in my home library and I find that they are well researched and well written.

This book lives up to its title by maintaining its focus on growing conditions found in Michigan, which is a feat in itself since our state has such a wide range of landscape and climate characteristics. And as the author points out Michigan is second only to California in the number of different crops that are grown here.

The first part of the book provides a basis for understanding the ins and outs of gardening, which would be of interest for those who like the know the why’s as well as the how-to’s.

The heart of the book, comprised of around 100 pages, is organized by month.

A nice touch is the short introduction to each month where the author reflects on the upcoming month. A little bit of the author’s personality shines through each one.

The introduction is followed with two pages of “To Do This Month”. The to-do lists are nicely arranged and further broken down by climatic zones found in Michigan. So a gardener in in zone 4 up in northern Michigan can find what needs to be done in April, while at the same time a gardener reading the same page in zone 6 in southern Michigan will be able to find the list for their area.

Another thing I like about the to-do pages is all the white space. I’m not sure if it was the intent, but there is plenty of room on those pages to make notes, add to the lists or even make sketches. It encourages you to personalize your book. I only have one small quibble: The tiny font size makes it a little hard to read for older readers, but at least it’s black letters on a white background.

The rest of the pages for the month have more detailed information and expands on the to-do lists.

The last part of the book is organized alphabetically by crop starting with arugula and ending with, you guessed it, zucchini. One page is devoted to each crop which provides you with the information to sow, grow and harvest your crop. Some pests are mentioned, but it would be difficult to mention them all. Doing that would have turned the book into a large textbook.

The book is easy enough to understand by beginning gardeners but comprehensive enough to provide information for more seasoned gardeners.

For beginning gardeners, it’s like having a friendly garden mentor at your finger tips.

It is well illustrated and would be enjoyable just to sit down and read. It would also appeal to those folks who would love to have a garden but just can’t swing it at the present time.

While "Grow Great Vegetables in Michigan" is also available as an ebook, there’s something about having a physical book in your hand, especially when it deals with a tactile endeavor like gardening.

This one will be destined to become worn and dog-eared as you refer to it over and over again.