Seedlings from winter sowing

Back in February I wrote a blog about winter sowing, a method of growing your own transplants from seeds without using special equipment and without a greenhouse or even a cold frame.

With the winter sowing method, seeds are planted into 1 gallon plastic milk jugs or similar containers then placed outdoors in a spot that gets plenty of sun and is protected from direct winter winds. The seeds then decide for themselves when to sprout and start growing.

It’s now the end of April and I thought you might be interested on how the project is going.

All of the milk jugs I planted have seedlings growing inside.

We have lettuce, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and a few different kinds of flowers happily growing in the jugs.

You might look at them and think they are smaller than comparable plants growing in a greenhouse, and you would be right. These plants however are much, much stronger than the ones growing indoors. They often have better root systems, too.

Those plants growing outdoors are acclimated to the wide temperature swings found in mid-spring gardens. The plants are not bothered at all by this string of cold, damp days we’ve been having.

As the days become longer and the sun rises higher in the sky, all of that additional solar energy will make the plants grow faster while still maintaining their strength.

While we did have a milder than normal winter, this method will still work during a colder winter. The seeds will simply stay dormant in the jugs until the weather is right for germination.

I did have to water the jugs once or twice, but other than that, that’s all the care they received.

I’ll divide some of the largest clumps of plants and transplant them directly into the garden. Some of the smaller ones I’ll probably transplant into separate growing containers and let them grow until they get big enough for the garden.

We’re getting closer to our main planting time our gardens which, at our latitude in southern Michigan, is around Mother’s Day. So visit your local garden center early to make sure you have the best choice of supplies, plants and materials.