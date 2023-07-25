Causes of cabbage splitting and how to prevent it from happening

This is the time of year where we may start to see a problem with our cabbage plants. Just when we think we’ve got things under control after eliminating the cabbage worms and other assorted pests, another problem pops up, splitting open of cabbage heads.

The problem is most commonly seen on early season cabbage. It is a physiological problem that is mainly caused by a build up of water pressure inside the cabbage head that stresses it so much that it begins to crack and eventually splits wide open.

This only happens to mature cabbage heads that are solid and firm. Immature heads that are not fully developed will still be growing and have a loose internal leaf structure that allows for enough give if any expansion occurs.

The primary cause for the build up of pressure inside the plant is heavy rain after a period of relative dryness. Under those conditions of fluctuating moisture, the roots end up taking up more water than the cabbage heads can handle causing the leaves to swell and heads to crack. A layer of mulch around growing plants will help keep soil moisture more even.

In fact, anything near harvest time that will stimulate rapid growth especially rain combined with high temperatures and high soil fertility will set the stage for splitting.

Not all cabbage will split. Some varieties of cabbage are more prone to splitting than others. Loose head types, such savoy cabbage with its crinkly leaves, will not split at all.

A cabbage that has split is still OK to use, it’s just more difficult to cut or shred than a nice intact head. Another concern is if left outside in the garden too long, sand or insects could get caught between the leaf layers. As time goes on, the tender inside part tends to toughen up the longer it is exposed to the weather.

Gardeners can take a few hints from vegetable farmers on how they deal with this problem.

First, to reduce the probability of splitting, they start out by planting split resistant varieties. This information is commonly found in the variety’s description in the seed catalog or on the seed packet.

Farm fields often have different growing condition so some farmers sometimes will plant their cabbage much closer together than they would otherwise. This causes competition for water and slows down the rate of uptake, which in turn prevents splitting.

Since early cabbage plants are smaller than late varieties, they may be planted as close as 8 to 10 inches apart in the row. Larger, late varieties can be planted 12-18 inches apart.

Finally, and most importantly, farmers harvest their crop on time so their crop is not left in the field exposed to potential weather events. Cabbage is ready to harvest as soon as the heads are firm and solid.

In the event of a heavy rain forecast, deep cultivation will cut roots reducing the amount of water the plants will be able to take up. In the garden we can reproduce the effect of deep cultivation by inserting a sharp shovel into the soil near the plant along two sides.

To reduce water uptake, some gardeners will pull and/or twist their plant to break roots, but too much root damage may cause the cabbage head to slowly lose quality as it sits in the garden. Sometimes just simply bending over the cabbage plant will do the trick without over doing it.

The best thing to do is harvest cabbage on time. If you keep three to six wrapper leaves on the heads after cutting, cabbage will store very well in the refrigerator. That way you will extend the happy result of all your effort in the garden.