Add color and surprise to a cottage garden using self-seeding flowers

A friend of mine once told me his method of flower gardening was to see what comes up then just pull out the weeds. That actually is a viable way to approach gardening, especially if you have a personality type that doesn't mind a bit of disorder. This method lends itself well to cottage garden style or meadow style gardens.

For a while, my friend was moving into a new house every five years or so. In nearly every case, he inherited a garden from the previous property owner and his laissez-faire gardening theory worked quite well. Of course, he was a seasoned-enough gardener to know the difference between a flower seedling and a weed.

If this sounds appealing, you should begin making plans now during the prime flowering season. Take note and mark the areas where your flowers are growing. That will provide a clue next spring as to what flower seedlings are most likely emerging in that area.

Planting plants with an eye to the future will make your garden more self-sufficient.

One obvious option is to plant perennials that survive the winter and come up every year. They can be left in place for many years until they get old or big enough so they can be divided and moved occasionally.

A potential drawback with perennials is that sometimes they don't provide enough interest through the entire garden season. That’s why so many gardeners plant annual flowers that add welcome color to an otherwise not very vibrant perennial garden.

Some annuals will successfully reseed themselves year after year. Because many annuals sold are hybrids, their first year will most likely be their most colorful year. Hybrid plants often don't come back true to type the second year and beyond. Instead, they tend to revert back to their ancestral traits. The color may not be as vibrant, the height or shape may be a little more "wild" as is often the case with heirloom, open-pollinated varieties.

Cutting off faded flowers, known as deadheading, through the summer is a common management technique to keep annuals producing new, fresh flowers through the season. However, if you want your annuals to come up next year, keep in mind that the reason plants flower in the first place is to make seeds for reproduction. So near the end of the season stop deadheading and leave some flowers to complete their life cycle in order to produce seeds.

Here's a list of annuals that I've had come up on their own in my garden through the years: sunflowers, calendula, snapdragons, cosmos, celosia, lamb's ear, monarda, nicotiana, California poppy, decorative herbs like fennel, portulaca, salvia, marigolds, nasturtiums, hollyhocks (which are biennials), verbascum, cleome, lychnis coronaria (a perennial that produces lots of seed), alyssum, sweet pea, baby's breath, chamomile, morning glory, even heirloom petunias. There are probably more that I’ve had through the years, but that's all I can think of right now.

After a mild winter, you may see even more annuals come up during the following spring. For example, one spring after a particularly mild winter, I had a bumper crop of castor plants that had come up on their own.

If you are new to gardening, it may take some research and a season or two to learn how to tell the difference between a weed and a flower you want to keep. That's all part of the fun and fascination of gardening.