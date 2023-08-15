Deer-proof cleome flowers make a colorful addition to your garden

Marigolds, zinnias, cosmos, petunias, impatiens and sunflowers are among the most popular flowers found in most gardens. If you would like to take your garden to the next level, consider adding cleome.

Cleome is sometimes called “spider flower” because of its long, thin stamens that bring to mind daddy longlegs spider legs sticking out from the flowers.

The smallish individual flowers are arranged at the end of a stalk into a larger round-shaped flower cluster with flowers in different stages of development. At the very top, there are flower buds, followed by partially opened flowers, which in turn are followed by fully opened flowers. Below the flowers, seed pods form and stay on the stalk until they finally open dropping their seeds.

Cleome flowers are produced on ever-lengthening stalks, giving them a long flowering season until a hard frost finally does them in. The entire profile of the plant is very eye-catching.

The exotic-looking flowers add height and a different shape and texture to a bed of flowers. Cleome look good planted together in a mass or as an individual accent plant.

If you have a problem area such as a dry, sunny spot under an eave, cleome’s drought resistance would make it a good solution.

Standard cleome varieties will easily grow to 4 feet tall or more, making them a fine choice to frame the back of a flower bed. Since they are so tall and will spread out, they make an acceptable temporary hedge until you get your permanent one established.

Through the years, plant breeders have developed many varieties so that there is a wide assortment of color, height and growth habits to choose from. They can be found in basic white; a range of different pink hues; and various shades of violet and purple.

One drawback to cleome is the sharp spines that are along the stalk. They can give you quite a poke if you are not careful weeding around the plants. Some modern varieties, however, don’t have the spines.

Both the leaves and stalk have a slightly sticky feel and give off an odor that smells strong to some people with a sensitive nose. To me, it smells somewhat medicinal, but my sense of smell is not what it used to be since COVID. Their distinctive odor may be why deer and rabbits rarely browse on them.

Pollinators of all kinds visit the flowers, including bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and others.

The plant produces loads of seeds that are easy to save for planting next year. Just a few pods will give you more than enough seeds that can be planted outdoors or to start your own transplants. Of course, you can always just purchase started plants from a greenhouse or garden center.

If you do start your own plants indoors or buy small plants, it’s critical to keep them growing by up-potting them into larger containers. If their roots become crowded and stop growing, the plant may never grow well for the rest of its life.

Because so many seeds are produced, the chance are improved for some of those seeds to germinate the following spring. That makes cleome a colorful addition to a self-sowing, cottage flower garden.