To pick or not to pick: the perfect tomato. Is it best for tomatoes to ripen on the vine?

It is common practice for gardeners to pick tomatoes while still green and then allow them to ripen indoors. This is done for a variety of reasons.

Some gardeners pick their tomatoes early because they may not have time to return to their garden later when their tomatoes are more fully ripened. Or there may be a severe storm on the way with the potential to damage plants. More commonly it is done at then end of the season just before a frost. Others just feel it is more convenient to pick tomatoes and then let them ripen where they can keep an eye on them.

Insect damage, birds pecking, groundhog and other animal damage are all potential ways a tomato crop could be ruined if left on the vine.

Many people claim that when green tomatoes are picked at the proper time, there is no difference in taste or nutrition between fruit left to ripen on the vine and those that ripen off the vine.

Tomatoes enter the ripening stage once they reach full size and start to turn pale green. As the fruit becomes more and more red, it reaches what is called the “breaker stage” or “color break”. That’s when the plant closes off the plant vessels that bring water and nutrients to the fruit.

Because no other nutrients are transported to the tomato fruit, everything needed for ripening is present in the fruit. That is why many gardeners and plant researchers make the claim that there is no difference in quality between tomatoes left to ripen on the vine compared to those harvested after the breaker stage and left to ripen indoors.

“Vine-ripened” tomatoes that are sold retail were picked after color break and then left to ripen. This is in contrast to other non-vine ripened tomatoes that are picked before color break and are artificially ripened with ethylene gas. The later hold up better under long-distance shipping but don’t have the flavor of vine ripened tomatoes.

Many heirloom tomato varieties have thinner skins, making them more likely to crack or split during periods of uneven soil moisture, so harvesting early is helpful with these varieties.

After having discussed why you might want to pick your tomatoes early, there’s another side to the discussion.

A ripe tomato contains hundreds of flavor compounds, and many of these are enhanced by sunlight the longer a tomato stays on the vine. When picked and eaten right off the vine, you get to experience the taste of all of those compounds. A few hours after a tomato is picked, many of those compounds deteriorate and some of the more subtle flavors are lost.

No mater when you decide to harvest your tomatoes, always keep them at room temperature, never refrigerate them.

So the hunt for the perfect tomato goes on!