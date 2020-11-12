Home for the Holidays: Get free tickets to Homestyle's DIsh and Design event

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Celebrate the end of 2020 and ring in the New Year right with the Dish and Design “Home for the Holidays” virtual event at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Tickets are on “sale” now. As our gift to you, they’re free! Festive food and drink experts will include John Vermiglio, executive chef/owner of Grey Ghost and Will Lee, beverage director/owner of Second Best. Learn how to deck the halls with a holiday room tour of Meadow Brook Hall by Shannon O’Berski, external relations director, and get seasonal gift ideas from Rachael Woods, owner of ArtLoft. Attendees will receive an email with login information 48 hours prior to the event.

To register, go to detroitnews.com/dishholiday.