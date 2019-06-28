“Old Fashion Rose Bush” is the Week 2 winner. (Photo: Angela Tiano)

A passion for nature and photography led Angela Tiano from Brighton to become this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. Her entry, “Old Fashion Rose Bush” combines the two for the homeowner who adds to her garden every year. “Taking pictures is my hobby. I also love nature. So it has become a way for me to be close to nature and also have time for myself without going anywhere but my own back or front yard all these years,” she said via email. “Just showing people my flowers makes me happy. Someday I plan on making a coffee table book with the best shots.” Tiano will win a free book about gardening. She'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. To enter your garden photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos.

