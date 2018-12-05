The first case of acute flaccid myelitis has been confirmed in Michigan, health department officials said Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it was notified Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, confirming the first case of AFM in 2018 in a child from Wayne County.

Seven suspect cases of AFM in Michigan remain under investigation, according to the Health Department.

AFM is a rare but serious condition affecting the nervous system and can cause muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Most patients report having a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection before developing AFM, the Health Department said.

As of Nov. 30, the CDC has confirmed 134 cases of AFM in 33 states, mostly in children. Despite increases in cases across the country since 2014, the CDC estimates that less than 1 to 2 in a million children in the United States will get AFM annually.

Most people will have a sudden onset of arm or leg weakness in addition to loss of muscle tone and reflexes. Some people also will have:

Facial droop/weakness

Difficulty moving the eyes

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty with swallowing or slurred speech

Numbness or tingling is rare in people with AFM, although some people have pain in their arms or legs, according to the CDC. Some people with AFM may be unable to urinate. The most severe symptom of AFM is respiratory failure that can happen when the muscles involved with breathing become weak.

In very rare cases, the process that triggers AFM also may trigger other serious neurological complications that could lead to death. One death was confirmed in 2017, according to the CDC. No other information was available about the death.

Those with symptoms are advised to seek medical care immediately. The doctor may collect information about the symptoms and send the information to health departments. This is because the CDC is asking doctors to be alert for patients with symptoms of AFM so that more can be learned about the condition.

There is no specific treatment for AFM, but a neurologist may recommend intervention on a case-by-case basis, according to the CDC. The agency states on its website that it is "working closely with national experts to better understand how to treat AFM and update our clinical management considerations (and) ... also working to understand the long-term outcomes (prognosis) of people with AFM."

For information, go to the MDHHS Communicable Disease Information and Resources website or CDC.gov/AFM.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/wellness/2018/12/05/wayne-county-child-nervous-system-acute-flaccid-myelitis/2220027002/