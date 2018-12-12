This photograph taken on July 18, 2017, shows painkilling pills which contain codeine in a pharmacy in Quimper, western France. (Photo: AFP Contributor / AFP/Getty Images)

Lansing – A public-private effort has launched in Michigan that aims to curb opioid overdoses and deaths.

Officials on Wednesday announced the creation of the Michigan Opioid Partnership. It plans to distribute $2.6 million in grants focusing on medication-assisted treatment, which experts say is an effective approach combining medication and behavioral therapy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which is part of the collaborative, says about 1,900 of the nearly 2,700 drug overdose deaths in the state last year have been attributed to opioids.

Organizers say the funding will pay for planning, training and treatment coordination. Grant recipients will be announced early next year.

The partnership also includes the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and several foundations.

