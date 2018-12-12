Partnership to curb opioid crisis launches in Mich.
Lansing – A public-private effort has launched in Michigan that aims to curb opioid overdoses and deaths.
Officials on Wednesday announced the creation of the Michigan Opioid Partnership. It plans to distribute $2.6 million in grants focusing on medication-assisted treatment, which experts say is an effective approach combining medication and behavioral therapy.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which is part of the collaborative, says about 1,900 of the nearly 2,700 drug overdose deaths in the state last year have been attributed to opioids.
Organizers say the funding will pay for planning, training and treatment coordination. Grant recipients will be announced early next year.
The partnership also includes the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and several foundations.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: