East Fee Hall is home of the Michigan State medical colleges in East Lansing. (Photo: Google)

McLaren Health Care and Michigan State University broke ground Monday on a 250-bed acute care hospital near the MSU campus, the first phase of a $450 million medical complex that will include a cancer center and medical services building.

The new health care campus will provide training opportunities for the university's two medical schools and College of Nursing, while supporting medical research, education and health care delivery in the region, officials said.

“We believe this new facility will help us recruit top physicians and researchers to our region by giving them the best tools, data, and settings possible to develop new life-changing therapies and treatments,” MSU Interim President John Engler said in a press release.

MSU and McLaren have long partnered on training physicians and nurses across the state, he added.

The new health care campus will be developed on land purchased from the MSU Foundation in its University Corporate Research Park, between Collins Road and U.S. 127.

Facilities are expected by open by early 2022. Construction will begin next year on the medical services building and cancer center, officials said.

“Michigan deserves world-class health care. This partnership with Michigan State University, which builds upon decades of close cooperation between McLaren and MSU, is an important step toward that goal,” Phil Incarnati, president and CEO of McLaren Health Care, said in a press release.

“Building this facility in such close proximity to MSU will benefit patients and researchers looking for the best health outcomes possible.”

When fully complete, more than 1,000 physicians, researchers, educators and other members of the academic and medical team will be located on the campus, according to officials.

An estimated 2,500 construction jobs will be created in the development of the health care campus. McLaren expects to add 80 employees to its workforce of more than 2,000 when the campus opens.

The McLaren health system includes 14 hospitals and operates Michigan’s largest network of cancer centers and providers, including the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/wellness/2018/12/18/mclaren-msu-break-ground-450-million-medical-campus/2351940002/