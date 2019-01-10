Pain drug Gabapentin listed as controlled substance
Lansing – Michigan is listing a drug commonly used to treat nerve pain and seizures as a controlled substance, a step intended to fight the opioid epidemic.
The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says Gabapentin, also known as Neurontin, can have potentially harmful effects when combined with other opioids.
A number of states have designated it as a controlled substance. The Michigan Board of Pharmacy supported the move.
The Michigan licensing department also is revising training standards for those who prescribe and dispense opioids and other controlled substances.
They will be required to learn about matters such as alternative pain management treatments and counseling patients on the effects and risks associated with opioids.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.