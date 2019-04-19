Containers depicting OxyContin prescription pill bottles rest on the ground as protesters demonstrate against the FDA's opioid prescription drug approval practices, Friday, April 5, 2019, in front of the Department of Health and Human Services' headquarters in Washington. (Photo: Patrick Semansky / AP)

U.S. regulators have approved the first generic nasal spray version of Narcan, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday OK’d naloxone spray from Israel’s Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Naloxone has been sold as a nasal spray in the U.S. since 2016 under the brand name Narcan. Pharmacists can dispense it without a prescription. It is also sold as a generic or brand-name drug in automatic injectors, prefilled syringes and vials.

A pack of two Narcan nasal sprays cost about $130 to $150 without insurance. Teva didn’t immediately provide the product’s price or when it will be available; its offices were closed Friday.

More than 47,600 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a toll that has been rising for two decades.

