Scientists have previously warned against drinking too much soda or juice. Now they believe even one small glass can pose possible dangers, according to a new report.

Researchers from health institutions in France recently conducted a study, published in the British Medical Journal, to determine the association between cancer risk; sugary drinks, such as 100% fruit juice; and artificially sweetened ones, like diet beverages.

To do so, they examined more than 100,000 French adults, who participated in the ongoing French NutriNet-Sante study. The participants, who were followed for about nine years, had an average age of 42 and completed at least two questionnaires about the types of food and drinks they usually consumed. The authors also considered factors, such as age, sex, educational level, family history of cancer, smoking status, and physical activity.

After analyzing the results, the team found just 100 ml of a sugary drink, which is about a third of a typical can of soda, increased overall cancer risk by 18% and breast cancer risk by 22%. There was no apparent link between cancer risk and artificially sweetened beverages.

In the study, the team said, “100% fruit juices were also positively associated with the risk of overall cancer. These results need replication in other large scale prospective studies. They suggest that sugary drinks, which are widely consumed in Western countries, might represent a modifiable risk factor for cancer prevention.”

The scientists noted the assessment was observational and does not show cause and effect. They also acknowledged a few limitations. They didn’t explore whether the relationship between cancer and sugary beverages was due to another hidden health issue.

This isn’t the first time sugary drinks have bee linked with health issues.

Earlier this year, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found sugary drinks were linked to higher risk of early death, especially for women.

