Chicago – Eating red and processed meat is linked to higher rates of heart disease and death, says a large new study – a finding that would be met with a big “duh” if it didn’t come on the heels of a controversial report suggesting people don’t necessarily need to eat less meat.

The new research, published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine, found that eating two servings of red meat or processed meat weekly is associated with a 3% to 7% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack and stroke, and a 3% higher risk of death from all causes.

Eating two servings of poultry weekly was also linked to higher heart disease risk, but not overall mortality, said the study, which was conducted by researchers at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. The study’s authors urged more research on poultry before making any recommendations on intake because the study didn’t look at how the food was prepared, such as grilled or fried.

Fish was not associated with ill health effects.

The findings are consistent with prior research that has linked meat with poor health outcomes, but can feel like whiplash given a report, published in October in the Annals of Internal Medicine, that said there is insufficient evidence to recommend people reduce meat intake. Some public health experts questioned the accuracy of those conclusions and some of the authors were later called out for not disclosing industry funding on other projects.

The report’s authors included researchers from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and McMaster University in Canada, among others.

Such conflicting conclusions can paralyze consumers trying to make healthful choices, erode trust in nutrition science or encourage some people to throw up their hands and indulge in steaks and burgers with abandon.

Norrina Allen, associate professor of epidemiology and pediatrics at Northwestern’s medical school, and senior author of the new study, points out that the reports try to answer different questions. Her study examined whether people who eat meat are more likely to get sick and die, whereas the fall report summarized existing literature to determine if there is enough evidence to show reducing meat intake makes a difference.

