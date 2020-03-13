The coronavirus spread in Michigan has prompted some Metro Detroit hospitals to impose restrictions.

Starting 9 a.m. Friday at all of Beaumont Health's eight hospitals, visitor safety restrictions will be in place, representatives said.

Changes include:

•No visitors will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except under extreme circumstances.

•Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.

•Most patients will be allowed two visitors who must remain in the hospital room for the duration of the visit.

•All visitors will be required to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness: fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath, prior to entering one of the hospitals. Individuals with symptoms will not be permitted to visit patients.

•After a visit is complete, visitors must leave the hospital and cannot remain in waiting areas, public areas or cafeterias.

“Our patient care philosophy depends greatly on engaging families to be part of the healing process. The decision to restrict visitors was difficult and made only after careful consideration as we witness schools, churches and other venues restrict gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Beaumont Health Chief Nursing Officer Susan Grant in a statement. “We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. In those cases, visitors will be allowed based on our guidelines.”

Beaumont also has launched a coronavirus hotline, (248) 551-7000, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Staffed by Beaumont nurses, the hotline offers information about the virus and directs patients to the appropriate level of care, such as treating symptoms at home, following up with a primary doctor or seeking treatment at an urgent care or an emergency center.

Beaumont urges patients who have COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever or difficulty breathing to call ahead before being examined by a physician.

"We appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we take steps to help keep people healthy and stop the spread of the disease," said Dr. Nick Gilpin, Beaumont’s medical director of infectious disease and epidemiology. "Beaumont is prepared to care for patients diagnosed with the virus.

"We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and regularly communicating with county and state health officials. The best defense is to practice good hand hygiene and avoid contact with people who are sick."

Meanwhile, the Detroit Medical Center is changing its visitation policy until further notice, effective immediately.

Only those between age 19 and 59 are permitted to visit. Each patient may have one visitor at a time, and they must be family members, the DMC said.

In addition, a patient considered a PUI (person under investigation) or who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 cannot accept visitors. This includes Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Heart Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan and Sinai-Grace Hospital.

"As patients and visitors enter the hospital in areas such as emergency department or registration, hospital staff will continue questioning all of their recent travel and detailing symptoms, including fever or respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or cough," DMC said. "These measures will be in effect until DMC is advised by the CDC or the MDHHS that it is safe to return to normal visiting practices."

Hospital systems Ascension, McLaren and Henry Ford said they were monitoring the outbreak and by late Thursday had not changed their visitor protocols.

Detroit News Staff Writer Karen Bouffard contributed to this report.

