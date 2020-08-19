Henry Ford Health backs FDA caution on plasma treatment

Henry Ford Health System said Wednesday it supports the federal Food and Drug Administration's decision to put emergency use authorization on hold for convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19.

Henry Ford will continue the use of plasma in three clinical trials currently underway but agrees with the FDA's decision not to authorize its use outside of clinical studies, the Detroit-based health system said in a media advisory.

Henry Ford doctors are providing more information at a 3 p.m. media briefing.

"Anecdotally, Henry Ford patients have done well with convalescent plasma treatment. Nevertheless, there are many variables involved before determining whether the treatment is effective," the health system said in its advisory.

"Data analysis is underway and not yet available for review."

