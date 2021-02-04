Henry Ford cardiologists: iPhone 12 can disrupt defibrillator

The life-saving function of an implantable defibrillator can be disrupted by the magnet in an iPhone 12, according to cardiologists at the Henry Ford Heart & Vascular Institute.

Henry Ford Health System is calling the finding announced Thursday a "stunning" discovery that could potentially save the lives of more than 300,000 who receive an implantable defibrillator each year.

The findings by a team of cardiologists led by Dr. Gurjit Singh were published in the medical journal HeartRhythm on January 4, 2021.

Their discover got the attention of the federal Food and Drug Administration, which regulates medical devices, as well as the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation.

Apple, which produces the iPhone, published a warning on its webpage on Jan. 23 in response to the teams findings, the health system said in a press release Thursday.

Singh and Dr. Joshua Greenberg, a Henry Ford cardiology fellow, will provide more details at a press briefing later Thursday.

Return to detroitnews.com for more information on the effects of the iPhone 12 on implanted defibrillators.

