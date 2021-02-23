Fauci suggests rules for vaccinated may ease soon

Bloomberg

Anthony Fauci suggested Tuesday that the federal government may soon issue guidance easing public health protocols for fully vaccinated individuals.

“When you say, wait a minute, if I’m fully vaccinated, and my daughter comes in the house and she’s fully vaccinated, do we really” need the same strict rules? Fauci said in an interview with CNN. “Common sense tells you that, in fact, you don’t have to be as stringent in your public health measures.”

Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, cautioned that he didn’t want to get ahead of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he said could be forthcoming.