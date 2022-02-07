'COVID parties' spread the virus on purpose. That's 'Russian roulette,' doctors warn

Lisa Gutierrez

Kansas City Star

Kansas City, Mo. — Thinking about intentionally exposing yourself to the coronavirus?

Thinking that you'll probably get away with a mild case and become immune to COVID-19?

You need to think again. Even if you're fully vaccinated.

If you get COVID on purpose, there's no guarantee you'll only get a little sick, though the contagious omicron variant surging now is less likely to put you in the hospital than the previous delta variant.