'COVID parties' spread the virus on purpose. That's 'Russian roulette,' doctors warn
Lisa Gutierrez
Kansas City Star
Kansas City, Mo. — Thinking about intentionally exposing yourself to the coronavirus?
Thinking that you'll probably get away with a mild case and become immune to COVID-19?
You need to think again. Even if you're fully vaccinated.
If you get COVID on purpose, there's no guarantee you'll only get a little sick, though the contagious omicron variant surging now is less likely to put you in the hospital than the previous delta variant.