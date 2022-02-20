Michigan's emergency rooms are crowded. Hospital group blames auto no-fault law.

The Michigan Health and Hospital Association is urging state lawmakers to change the 2019 auto no-fault insurance reform, citing increasing stresses on hospitals as a result of the new law.

The industry group wrote a letter last week on the issue, which came a few weeks after a Republican House lawmaker introduced legislation to rework the fee schedule for services rendered to auto crash survivors ushered in under the bipartisan 2019 auto no fault reform. Under the 2019 law, the fees medical providers were able to charge insurance companies for auto crash survivors were cut on July 1 to 55% of what they charged in 2019 or 200% of the 2019 Medicare rate for Medicare-reimbursable services.