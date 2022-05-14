Missouri. Louisiana. Arizona. Patients are already traveling hundreds of miles to have abortions in Illinois

Angie Leventis Lourgos

Chicago Tribune

Fairview Heights, Ill. — The call came into the southern Illinois abortion clinic on a recent weekday: A young woman from Missouri was on the line, frantic because she no longer had the money to pay for her $470 procedure, which was scheduled for the next day.

The caller panicked because she assumed she’d have to cancel and reschedule later, whenever she could come up with the money. The prospect of delaying such a time-sensitive procedure was terrifying.