Corewell cardiologist: Hamlin likely suffered from commotio cordis

Corewell Health, formerly known as Beaumont, cardiologist Justin Trivax said Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin likely suffered from commotio cordis on the field Monday night, causing his sudden cardiac arrest during the Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old, was given CPR on the field and an automated external defibrillator was used to restart his heart as teammates surrounded him. He received medical attention on the field for 19 minutes and was taken to a hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

"From the very first second that I saw it, it's almost certainly related to blunt trauma to the chest and unlikely related to any other cause of sudden cardiac death in an athlete," Trivax said.

Underlying or inherited heart rhythm problems or diseases like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or abnormal thickening of the heart muscle, which result in an abnormal rhythm, are likely not the cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest, Trivax said.

"This is almost certainly something called commotio cordis, which is a phenomenon of a sudden and a blunt, usually perpendicular impact to the chest," Trivax said. "It results in an abnormal rhythm called ventricular fibrillation where that bottom chamber, the left ventricle, really just quivers and the resultant condition is sudden cardiac death or a cardiac arrest."

Hamlin lost consciousness shortly after a routine-looking tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The blunt trauma to the chest that causes commotio cordis in athletes is usually considered normal for the sport they play and not associated with significantly higher magnitudes of athletic activity, Trivax said.

"It (the impact) has to happen at the most specific time during the heart cycle," Trivax said. "While uncommon, commotio cordis is still one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in athletes."

There are about 15 to 25 cases of commotio cordis every year and it is most common in sports where players don't wear chest pads, like baseball and martial arts, Trivax said.

Every case of cardiac arrest is different and it is hard to speculate on Hamlin's current condition, Trivax said. The most important part of sudden cardiac arrest is delivering good CPR and providing the appropriate medical care afterward, Trivax said. Quickly getting the heart back into a normal perfusing rhythm using an automated external defibrillator (AED) can be key.

"The concern actually that I had was how did they get... the pads off of him so they could put the pads on him and shock his heart back into rhythm," Trivax said. "The longer that you're in this abnormal ventricular fibrillation, oftentimes, it's harder to get those patients or those athletes back into a normal rhythm."

It is standard practice to put cardiac arrest patients on a ventilator and induce therapeutic hypothermia, which lowers body temperature to reduce inflammation and enhance recovery of brain functions, Trivax said.

Athletes can be screened in advance for disturbances in their heart rhythm that may cause sudden cardiac arrest but most that suffer from commotio cordis typically have structurally healthy hearts, Trivax said. Still, athletes can always be prepared.

"We recommend is that everybody from children to adults should be well versed in performing CPR... that includes understanding how to use an AED," Trivax said. "Where is the AED in the gym? How far is it away from the football field? Who's going to know how to get that device if there is an event? Those are all really important things."

While rare, commotio cordis is an unavoidable consequence of playing sports, Trivax said.

Detroiters might remember a local case of commotio cordis in the 1998 Stanley Cup playoffs. Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Pronger took a slapshot to the chest and collapsed shortly after. The situation is similar to Hamlin but Pronger was back on the ice within four days, Trivax said.

"I think this is, it's a real sobering situation," Trivax said. "We will occasionally see this and so we just hope and pray that there's a good outcome here."

