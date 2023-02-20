UM study: E-cigarettes should be recommended more for smoking cessation

The Detroit News

Electronic cigarettes should be recommended more widely for helping some adults stop smoking tobacco, according to a new University of Michigan study.

In a study published last week in Nature Medicine, UM researchers said the e-cigarettes, or vapes, should be recommended more as smoking cessation aids because there is "abundant evidence" they can help some individuals quit smoking. Nature Medicine is a monthly peer-reviewed medical journal.

"Far too many adults who want to quit smoking are unable to do so," Kenneth Warner, dean emeritus, the Avedis Donabedian Distinguished University Professor Emeritus at the UM School of Public Health and one of the study's authors, said in a statement Monday. "E-cigarettes constitute the first new tool to help them in decades. Yet relatively few smokers and indeed health care professionals appreciate their potential value."

Under the study, researchers looked at vaping in countries that promote it as a smoking cessation measure and countries that do not. They said they evaluated the countries' regulatory activities, examined evidence that vaping increases smoking cessation, looked at the health consequences of e-cigarettes, and researched the implications for clinical care.

They said there is high-level support and promotion of e-cigarettes as a first-line smoking cessation treatment option in the United Kingdom and New Zealand. But in the United States and Canada, agencies acknowledge the potential benefit of e-cigarette use but deem the evidence to recommend the devices for smoking cessation as insufficient, the study's authors said.

The study also notes the Food and Drug Administration designates some e-cigarette brands as "appropriate for the protection of the public health," which is the standard it requires manufacturers to meet in order to receive government approval for marketing. The researchers said that indirectly implies the FDA believes e-cigarettes can help some individuals quit smoking who would not do so otherwise.

"We believe that governments, medical professional groups, and individual health care professionals in countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Australia should give greater consideration to the potential of e-cigarettes for increasing smoking cessation," Warner said. "E-cigarettes are not the magic bullet that will end the devastation wrought by cigarette smoking, but they can contribute to that lofty public health goal."