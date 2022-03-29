Job openings at Detroit News: Assistant City Editor, Investigations team leader, more

Detroit News

These are the current job openings available at The Detroit News:

ASSISTANT CITY EDITOR

The Detroit News is seeking a dynamic editor who can help cover one of the newsiest states in America from the epicenter of much of that news. The News is an award-winning news operation that serves millions of unique visitors every month. A qualified candidate should have excellent news judgment, a firm grasp of storytelling and a strong desire to own coverage on the stories that matter most. This person will work with a collaborating group of editors and lead a team of reporters in developing content for digital and print media, focusing on winning the news battle in Metro Detroit and the rest of Michigan. Direct inquiries to Managing Editor Kevin J. Hardy at kjhardy@detroitnews.com with "assistant city editor" in the subject field.

INVESTIGATIONS TEAM LEADER

The Detroit News seeks an editor to lead its award-winning investigative efforts. The ideal candidate will be expected to oversee and contribute to investigative and public service work that serves our loyal audience. Applicants should provide a resume, work samples and references to Managing Editor Kevin J. Hardy at kjhardy@detroitnews.com with "Investigations Team Leader" in the subject field.

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT NEWS REPORTER

The Detroit News seeks an aggressive and inquisitive reporter to join its dedicated team of journalists. The selected candidate will be expected to generate a wide range of stories that delve into critical issues relevant to our Michigan readership and be able to do fast-paced reporting to break stories on a variety of subjects. Applicants should provide a cover letter, resume, work samples and references to Metro Editor Richard Burr at rburr@detroitnews.com with "news reporter" in the subject field.

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT BUSINESS REPORTER

The Detroit News seeks a determined and curious business reporter to join its dedicated team of journalists. The successful candidate will be expected to generate compelling enterprise stories on Michigan's companies and business leaders that delve into critical issues relevant to our readership, and be able to do fast-paced reporting to break stories on a variety of subjects with our award-winning business team. Comfort working collaboratively is strongly desired. Applicants should provide a cover letter, resume, work samples and references to Senior Editor/Business & Columnist Daniel Howes at daniel.howes@detroitnews.com with "business reporter" in the subject field.

GENERAL ASSIGNMENT SPORTS REPORTER

The Detroit News is seeking an energetic and enterprising sports reporter who’s ready to cover just about everything in one of the best sports towns in the country. Pro sports? There’s plenty, with the Lions, Tigers, Red Wings and Pistons calling Detroit home, as well as the PGA Tour, NASCAR and IndyCar making annual stops in our region. College sports? We have that, too, with Big Ten universities Michigan and Michigan State churning out nationally ranked programs. We’re seeking a self-starting general assignment reporter who’s not only willing to cover it all on our award-winning staff, but also willing to develop enterprise stories that go beyond the box scores. Applicants should provide a resume, work samples and references to Sports Editor Daren Tomhave at dtomhave@detroitnews.com with "sports reporter" in the subject field.

