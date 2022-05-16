Oxford school district plans to hire law firm for shooting-related issues

Oxford school officials are planning to hire a law firm to represent the district in investigations, litigation and third-party reviews connected to the Nov. 30 school shooting at Oxford High School.

The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education scheduled a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Oxford Middle School to discuss ia contract proposal with Varnum Attorneys at Law in Grand Rapids.

"We are pleased that the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education ... has chosen to engage our firm to represent it, and provide counsel, in connection with investigations, reviews and litigation arising out of or in connection with the tragic occurrence at the Oxford high school on November 30, 2021," attorney Ronald G. DeWaard said in the letter.

The firm would perform legal services for the district at a rate of $210 to $670 per hour and which include meetings, office and telephone conferences, legal research, preparation and review of correspondence and documents.

Board president Tom Donnelly announced last week that an independent review of Michigan's deadliest school shooting wouldn't be conducted until criminal and civil litigation was over.

Donnelly made the announcement during last week's board meeting.

Donnelly said the district would again decline an offer for a third-party review from Attorney General Dana Nessel of the Nov. 30 mass shooting that killed four students. Six students and a teacher were wounded.

Donnelly said the Oakland County prosecutor and sheriff have information about the incident that the district does not have and does not know.

"It would be ill advised for us to start a third-party investigation if we don't know the facts."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said last week "there is no reason to delay" an independent review of the shooting.

Several parents, including Steve St. Juliana, the father of Hana St. Juliana, one of four high school students killed in the rampage at Oxford High School, have said they are outraged no independent investigation has been conducted nearly six months after the shooting.

The district and Donnelly were not immediately available to comment on the proposal.

