Nominate outstanding youth for Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards

Whealthy Person, a Detroit-based media agency, is producing the Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards.

The awards will be produced by Changing Lives and Staying Sober, Changing Lives and Staying Sober is a local nonprofit that provides prevention, intervention and substance use disorder treatment to young people and adults in Detroit.

Know as the CLASS Agency, it is currently seeking nominees for their annual Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards in partnership with 313 HOPE Detroit.

"The Detroit Youth Empowerment Awards was designed not only to celebrate our youth, but also give the world an opportunity to see the talent, tenacity, creativity, resiliency, innovation and kindness that lives within the young people of Detroit," according to a statement on the Youth Empowerment Awards website.

Former and current Detroit residents ages 13-24 are eligible for nomination. Award winners will receive an award, news coverage, and photo and video shoot.

YEA will accept applications through July 8. Submit nominations here.