Michigan Marvels: AMC Headquarters

Detroit is set to lose another automotive monument as the former American Motors Headquarters will soon be demolished. But razing the factory is raising hopes that the land will once again bring auto industry jobs to the site at 14250 Plymouth Road.

The complex was built in 1926 as a factory and administration building for the Kelvinator Corporation, makers of the first self-contained electric home refrigerator. The Art Deco structure was designed by architects William Kapp and Amedeo Leoni.