Not withstanding their current popularity, lighthouses can be lonely places. A visit to Point Betsie Lighthouse, when the cold wind is howling and with waves crashing ashore, makes it easy to imagine the feeling of isolation the keepers must've felt in winter.

Built in 1858 at a cost of $5,000, Point Betsie is a stone's throw from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, about an hour southwest of Traverse City.