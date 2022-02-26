Michigan Marvels: St. James Episcopal Church

When Blanche Hutchison was looking for a spiritual home, the Trenton resident paid a visit to St. James Episcopal Church on nearby Grosse Ile. She found the church warm and welcoming.

But it was its history and its founder that she found most exciting.

"I had never heard of this church. And then when I found out, I was shocked because we came back here and there was a picture of her. I'm like, well, who's this lady? 'Oh, she's the founder of the church', I'm like, excuse me? I read up on her, and I was shocked."