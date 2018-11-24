Police line tape. (Photo: File)

Detroit — A man and woman are in police custody after allegedly shooting an acquaintance they tried to rob, and then catching a cab across town.

Although details were sketchy Saturday, Detroit police officer Dan Donakowski said the incident happened Saturday afternoon near Michigan and Third.

"The victim knew the two suspects, and let them into his car," Donakowski said. "There was a discussion about money that was owed."

The male suspect, 51, produced a handgun, Donakowski said. "He announced a holdup," he said. "A struggle ensued, and the victim was shot in the leg."

While the victim and male suspect struggled, the female suspect, 50, was in the car's backseat, choking the victim, Donakowski said.

"The victim was able to get out of the car and escape, and the suspects take off to the Greyhound bus station," Donakowski said. "From there, they caught a cab to Mack and McClellen (about five miles east of the bus station.)"

Dispatchers issued a bulletin for officers to be on the lookout for the suspects. "A scout observed the suspects and apprehended them," Donakowski said. "A weapon was recovered."

The condition of the victim was not immediately known Saturday, Donakowski said.

