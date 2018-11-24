The attempted break-in of a gas station Saturday morning resulted in a police pursuit that ended with an officer nabbing a recent parolee as he hid in a shed, although the suspect's partner got away. (Photo: .)

Northville — The attempted break-in of a gas station Saturday morning resulted in a police pursuit that ended with an officer nabbing a recent parolee as he hid in a shed, although the suspect's partner got away.

Police say two men tried to break into the Marathon gas station in Plymouth at 39950 Five Mile Road at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

"The men tried to break out the glass of the entry doors of the gas station with a hammer," Northville Police Lt. Michael Burrough said in a press release. "Information about the crime was broadcast to area police agencies.

"A short time later a City of Northville Police Officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the crime," Burrough said. "When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, a short pursuit occurred. The two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot."

One of the suspects, a 50-year-old man, was arrested after he was discovered hiding inside a shed behind a nearby home, Burrough said. "It was later determined that the vehicle had been stolen from an apartment complex in the area of Five Mile ... and Haggerty," he said.

A second suspect, described as a black man wearing dark clothing, escaped, Burrough said.

The arrested suspect, whom Burrough said was "recently paroled," is expected to be turned over to the Michigan Department of Corrections Monday.

"This investigation is ongoing," Burrough said. "When it is concluded, the facts, evidence and circumstances of the crime will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutors Office for a determination of charges."

