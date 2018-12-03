Dewayne Jones (Photo: Wayne County Proscutor's Office)

Detroit — An 18-year veteran of the Detroit police force has been charged with misconduct in office and assault and battery in connection with allegations he punched a naked woman in Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Detroit Police Corporal Dewayne Jones, 47, was in 36th District Court on Monday for his probable causing hearing in the case. Jones faces up to five years in prison on the misconduct charge and 93 days in jail on the assault charge.

A preliminary exam in the case is scheduled for Dec. 19 before 36th District Court Judge Cylenthia Miller. He is free on a $5,000 bond.

Prosecutors said on Aug. 1 around 7:10 a.m., Jones was on duty in full uniform when he arrived at Detroit Receiving Hospital located and encountered a 29-year-old female at the front desk.

Investigators allege the woman was spitting, shouting profanities at the staff, and bit a police officer on the forearm and thigh. When Jones attempted to restrain her, he allegedly punched her in the face and upper body, according to investigators.

Detroit police officials suspended Jones the day after the incident and launched a criminal investigation into the allegations.

Jones' attorney Pamella Szydlak said she had no comment on the charges or the case on Monday.

The incident was captured on cellphone video by a hospital visitor who provided it to a local television news station, along with the officer's body-worn camera, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said.

Crai, called parts of the footage "troubling," in August.

The 18-year veteran corporal, who is assigned to the Third Precinct, has had six prior instances of using force, although none were considered "category one," which is when someone is injured, Craig said.

There weren't complaints about those uses of force, the chief said. All officers are required to report whenever they use force, "even if it's grabbing them by the wrist," Craig said. He said the six incidents fall into that category.

