Downtown Ferndale on 9 Mile looking east toward Woodward. Twenty communities in Metro Detroit saw a measurable increase in median household income, including Lyon Township, Ferndale and Plymouth. Another 12 saw their poverty rates drop, including Oak Park and Flat Rock.

The U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday released new demographic data for small communities across the nation through its American Community Survey.

The data is in five-year estimates, covering the years 2013-2017.

The News compared the economic data in Metro Detroit communities to the 2008-2012 five-year estimate and found that some areas are showing gains.

Twenty communities in Metro Detroit saw a measurable increase in median household income, including Lyon Township, Ferndale and Plymouth. Another 12 saw their poverty rates drop, including Oak Park and Flat Rock.

The analysis looked at data for 133 communities under 65,000 population in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Livingston counties. The majority of communities didn't see a significant change in income or poverty when accounting for the margin of error.

Incomes have gone up statewide and in Detroit, according to census data released in September for larger communities.

