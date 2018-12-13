The FDA has announced a recall of Del Monte Fresh Cut Fiesta Corn seasoned with red and green peppers. (Photo: FDA)

Switching from romaine lettuce to corn to get your daily serving of untainted vegetables? Not so fast.

Del Monte Foods announced Thursday a limited recall of its canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers.

A company press release said the recall was “due to under-processing. These deviations were part of the commercial sterilization process and could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens, which could lead to life-threatening illness if consumed.”

The company added: “It is important to note that there have been no reports of illness associated with these products to date. No other production codes or products are affected by this recall.”

The products subject to recall are 15.25-ounce cans with the following UPC number printed on the label: 24000 02770. The product will also have one of the following “Best if Used By” dates stamped on the bottom of the can: Aug. 14, 2021, Aug. 15, 2021, Aug. 16, 2021, Sept. 3, 2021, Sept. 4, 2021, Sept. 5, 2021, Sept. 6, 2021, Sept. 22, 2021, and Sept. 23, 2021.

The product was distributed to multiple distributors and retail locations in 25 states, including Michigan.

“If consumers have any product with the indicated UPC code and ‘Best if Used By’ dates, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange,” the press release said.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling the toll-free hotline at 1-800-779-7035, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Eastern Time; or by logging onto www.delmontefoods.com.



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/2018/12/13/del-monte-announces-corn-recall/2299688002/