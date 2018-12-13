Police continue to search for a man who was captured on video Monday starting a fight in a Walmart store. (Photo: Alan Diaz / AP)

Sterling Heights — Police continue to search for a man who was captured on video Monday starting a fight in a Walmart store.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. at the outlet on Van Dyke and 14 Mile. Police said the man was standing in a line for layaway items at the store when he is seen on the video rushing a store employee. Others then joined in the donnybrook.

"The suspect still isn't in custody, but we're working on it," Sterling Heights police Lt. Mario Bastianelli said Thursday.

Police said their investigation revealed a suspect pulled a knife on employees after a dispute. The suspect fled before officers got to the store, but a female relative of the suspect was arrested for obstructing police and larceny in a building. Police only identified the woman as a 52-year-old Detroit resident.

There initially were reports that the story was evacuated because of a shooting threat, but police said no guns were involved in the incident; the store remained open, although shoppers were cleared from the area where the fight took place.

