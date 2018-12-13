Starting Friday, Children’s Hospital of Michigan will implement new patient visitation guidelines in what officials say is an effort to stave off an influenza epidemic. (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

Starting Friday, Children’s Hospital of Michigan will implement new patient visitation guidelines in what officials say is an effort to stave off an influenza epidemic.

A rise of confirmed flu cases in Metro Detroit has caused hospital officials to limit visitation in inpatient and observation units to only parents and legal guardians and guests age 13 years and older.

These temporary guidelines will remain in effect while there’s a high volume of seasonal flu, a hospital press release said.



“We can never be too safe when it comes to flu season,” Dr. Rudy Valentini, Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, said in the release. “We’re doing absolutely everything we can to prevent the spread of influenza and to ensure the safety of our patients.

“We have a mandatory flu vaccination policy for our physicians and staff to reduce the transmission of infection to our patients, while at the same time keeping them healthy to enable them to continue providing top notch care to our patients in need,” Valentini said.

Educational posters and hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the hospital to protect patients and their families, the release said.

“Reflecting on the enormous impact of the last flu season, we want to be as ready as possible before flu season hits its peak,” Stankovic said. “Recognizing flu symptoms early and seeking medical care as soon as possible can often help reduce the severity and length of the illness.”

