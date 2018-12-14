Roseville police are investigating the shooting death of a 4 1/2-year-old child Friday morning. (Photo: file)

A 4 1/2-year-old child was shot and killed Friday at a residence in Roseville.

The shooting, which Roseville Police Chief James Berlin said occurred around 9 a.m., occurred at a residence on Dort Street. No other details were immediately available because the investigation was just underway.

Berlin said the scene on Dort Street is "pretty chaotic."

The shooting is the second shooting this week in Roseville. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Antonio Christian was fatally shot outside on Pinehurst near 12 Mile.

The shooting of Christian occurred around 10:40 p.m. Officers were called to the area after getting a report of shots fire in the neighborhood. Christian was found on a sidewalk. He died later at a local hospital, police said.

A suspect who fled the scene on foot was arrested at about 7 p.m. Wednesday after police obtained a search warrant, police said. Detectives arrested the suspect without incident.

A 21-year-old Utica man had been arrested following the teen's death Tuesday. The search was conducted at a Utica apartment less than 24 hours after the shooting.

The suspect was released.

Anyone with information on Christian's shooting is asked to call the department at (586) 447-4493 or (586) 447-4484.

bwilliams@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2027

