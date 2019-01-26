Detroit Police Cmdr. Johnny Thomas in 2016 (Photo: Todd McInturf, Detroit News file)

Detroit — The commander of the Detroit Police's Third Precinct was arrested early Saturday for allegedly driving drunk and causing a three-vehicle accident near the Detroit Medical Center.

Cmdr. Johnny Thomas, whose blood-alcohol content was reportedly .18 at the scene — more than twice the legal limit, and considered "super drunk" in Michigan — was driving near Mack Ave. and St. Antoine at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he allegedly crashed his take-home vehicle into a car that was sitting at a red light, police said

There were three vehicles involved in the accident, which was in Thomas' precinct, police said. The driver of the vehicle at the red light was rushed to Detroit Receiving Hospital. His condition was not known early Saturday.

"We've launched an internal investigation, and (Thomas) has been placed on restricted duty," Detroit police chief James Craig said.

Thomas formerly ran the police department's Professional Standards Section, or internal affairs. He has been a commander since 2013 according to his LinkedIn page, and also worked at the Sixth Precinct.

