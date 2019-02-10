Slick roads caused multiple accidents on Metro Detroit roadways Sunday night, including two separate crashes involving Michigan State Police troopers.

One of the accidents closed southbound Interstate 75 at Adams Road in Troy, according to the Twitter account for MSP Metro Detroit.

A Michigan State Police vehicle was sideswiped while officers worked a multi-car accident on I-75 near Crooks Road Sunday night. (Photo: Michigan State Police via Twitter)

Around 6:40 p.m., a trooper's vehicle was struck twice in a four-car crash. The trooper was transported to the hospital, according to Lt. Michael Shaw. Another driver also was taken to the hospital.

A second trooper's vehicle was rear-ended in a crash on southbound M-10 at Meyers in Detroit while he was out of the vehicle tending to another accident. He was not injured.

There were 32 spinout crashes in the area as of 8 p.m., police said. Another accident had I-75 northbound at Clay down to one lane until about 9:37 p.m., when all lanes reopened, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

"People really need to slow down," MSP tweeted.

A mix of snow and freezing drizzle was expected to continue in Metro Detroit through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Less than a half-inch was expected.

In Grand Rapids, snow and freezing rain was expected to continue until about 1 a.m. There was a small chance freezing rain could continue until 4 a.m., the National Weather Service reported.

Consumers Energy on Sunday night still was working to restore power to more than 3,400 customers northwest of Ionia, according to the company's online outage map. Most of those were expected to be restored Sunday night or by Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in Grand Rapids, qualifying the city for additional assistance as it copes with power outages and cleans up from storms after more than 230,000 lost power.

