Detroit — A house fire on Detroit’s west side early Wednesday morning resulted in one woman and two boys being hospitalized.

The Detroit Fire Department responded to a blaze at 2:14 a.m.on the 14500 block of Hubbell, said deputy commissioner Dave Fornell. That’s south of Fenkell and east of Greenfield.

Fornell said the fire was “well-involved in the front” of the house when firefighters arrived and learned a boy was still inside.

Firefighters made entry and pulled a 9-year-old from the home, Fornell said. Firefighters found a 27-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy at a neighbor’s house.

Three people were transported by medics from the scene: a 9-year-old boy, who suffered cardiac arrest but did have a pulse as he was transported to Children’s Hospital; a 6-year-old boy, who suffered burns to 80 percent of his body; and a 27-year-old woman, who suffered burns to her face and smoke inhalation.

Officially, the cause of the fire is "undetermined," Fornell said, but the belief is that it was "possibly electrical in origin," and started in the basement.

