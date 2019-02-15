Buy Photo The weather going into this weekend in Metro Detroit will be cold but without the snow and icy rain the region was pounded with in recent days. (Photo11: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The weather going into this weekend in Metro Detroit will be cold but without the snow and icy rain the region was pounded with in recent days.

Officials for the National Weather Service said winds will continue on Friday between 20 to 22 mph with gusts up to 33. And then the temperature will begin to drop during the day from 31 degrees to 26.

There might be a chance of snow flurries, officials said.

"Otherwise, the main story for today is going to be the wind," said Sara Pampren of the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "We've already reached our high temperature, and we're going to be slowly falling throughout the day."

The low on Friday night will be 17 degrees. Saturday will nearly mirror Sunday with highs around 28 degrees and lows in the high teens. It will be mostly sunny Saturday with much lighter winds and partly sunny on Sunday.

The temps, Pampren said, "are a little bit below normal" because they are usually in the mid 30s for this time of the year.

The colder temps are coming from frigid air from the north and northwest, she said, and a pressure system that brought the winds and icy rain that caused some minor power outages in the region.

On Monday, the weather will be partly sunny with a high around 29 degrees.

The possibility for snow comes on Wednesday, Pampren said.

