Acting Michigan State University President Satish Udpa (center), flanked by Trustees Dan Kelly and Dianne Byrum.

Michigan State University Acting President Satish Udpa opened his first meeting with a formal apology — something that many in the community had been hoping for for a long time.

Udpa said the apology to victims of sexual predator Larry Nassar should have been made more than a year ago. He pointed to a letter he wrote to his colleagues that said he shared their anguish and the university's first responsibility is to make them whole.

Nassar, who also was a sports doctor for USA Gymnastics, is serving what amounts to life in prison after admitting to sexually abusing girls and women for decades under the guise of medical treatment.

It came after he admitted to his crimes — criminal sexual conduct and child pornography possession — and more than 200 young women testified in two courtrooms over nine days during epic hearings that reverberated around the world.

On Friday, Udpa said he met last week with a small group of survivors, adding that he was sure it would not be the last meeting.

"I listened, and I told them I am sorry MSU let them down," Udpa said. "We let you down."

Attendees at the Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting, Friday, Feb. 15.

"I want to say this to each of you now and other survivors in this room ... I want you to know that on behalf of this university I love, as acting president and an executive officer, and as a former dean and faculty member, I realize the need to formally apologize and to effectively atone," Udpa said.

"To each of you and to the survivor community, I am sorry you were subjected to the pain and humiliation of sexual assault by somebody you should have been able to trust.

"We failed to comprehend and acknowledge your injuries at the time. We were too slow to grasp the scope and enormity of the offense you endured.

"And we failed to treat you with the respect and care you deserved even as we sought to make amends," he said. "So, I’m not going to talk about 'putting this behind us.' Neither the pain of survivors nor the wounds to our collective soul will be healed quickly or easily."

"This will be a long journey of healing," Udpa said. "We have made many changes at MSU, and we will make more."

