Poor renters in Detroit would be guaranteed legal help to fight evictions under a proposal being pitched by an influential group of lawyers and business leaders next month.

The "Detroit Eviction Right To Counsel Summit" will be held March 12 and include local and national experts along with tenants facing evictions. They are expected to lay out the costs and benefits of adopting a program similar to one established two years ago in New York City.

The summit's sponsors are a collection of more than 20 organizations, including the State Bar of Michigan, the ACLU of Michigan, several Michigan laws schools and Ford Motor Co., organizers said.

In a 2017 investigation, The Detroit News found families in one out of five Detroit rentals face eviction every year and that the vast majority of landlords who took their renters to court were themselves operating illegally.

"It's really an uneven playing field," said Joon Sung, Lakeshore Legal Aid's Chief Litigation Officer, whose nonprofit is one of a handful that represent renters in Detroit. 

Tenants living in dangerous homes face eviction
Latasha Tucker, left, her lawyer Linda Jordan, center,
Latasha Tucker, left, her lawyer Linda Jordan, center, and landlord Tanisha Hines appear in court on Feb. 24, 2017 over the eviction that Hines and her partner, Eric Howard, brought against Tucker. Hines agreed to dismiss the case if Tucker moved out by mid-March. Christine MacDonald, The Detroit News
Latasha Tucker waits for her case to be heard in court.
Latasha Tucker waits for her case to be heard in court. She faced eviction from her rental recently on Detroit’s northwest side, even though her landlord ignored her pleas for help to fix her basement sewage backups. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Latasha Tucker, left, and Richard Johnson, 53, the
Latasha Tucker, left, and Richard Johnson, 53, the father of two of her children, both of Detroit, carry items out of the house. She gets help from family members to move out, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Richard Johnson Jr. walks through a sewage-covered
Richard Johnson Jr. walks through a sewage-covered basement floor of the home of Latasha Tucker, who was facing eviction from a house filled with significant health hazards, on Feb. 16, 2017. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
An overflowing toilet is seen in Tucker's sewage-covered
An overflowing toilet is seen in Tucker's sewage-covered basement. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Kei'sean Tucker, 8, is ready to move out of the home
Kei'sean Tucker, 8, is ready to move out of the home of Latasha Tucker and its health hazards. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Richard Johnson Jr. holds his son Richard Johnson III
Richard Johnson Jr. holds his son Richard Johnson III outside the former home of Latasha Tucker. Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
From left, Richard Johnson, 53, father to two of Latasha
From left, Richard Johnson, 53, father to two of Latasha Tucker's children, longtime friend Johnny West, 57, Walter Tucker Jr., 30, Latasha's youngest sibling, and her father, Walter Tucker Sr., 64, all of Detroit, help her move out of this rental house. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Latasha Tucker carries items out of the house. Tucker,
Latasha Tucker carries items out of the house. Tucker, 42, of Detroit, faced eviction from her rental recently on Detroit’s northwest side, even though her landlord ignored her pleas for help to fix her basement sewage backups. She gets help from family members to move out, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Richard Johnson, 53, left, father to two of Latasha's
Richard Johnson, 53, left, father to two of Latasha's children, and longtime friend, Johnny West, 57, both of Detroit, carry another cabinet out of the house to the U-Haul truck. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Water pours out of a pipe that appears to be clogged
Water pours out of a pipe that appears to be clogged and through the basement of the home being rented by Chanell Flemming, 28, in background, in Detroit on Oct. 18, 2016. Water flows from the pipe lightly when water is not being used in the home, and then heavier when water is in use. Flemming stopped paying rent after several issues she said were not being addressed by her landlord. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit city building inspector Randy Schuman talks
Detroit city building inspector Randy Schuman talks with James Parker on a re-inspection of an apartment building Parker has owned for 21 years on Kendall in Detroit on April 10, 2017. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Landlord Jeff Cusimano is supposed to appear at a hearing
Landlord Jeff Cusimano is supposed to appear at a hearing to evict a tenant, Christopher Everet, in the court of Judge Demetria Brue on Feb. 2, 2017. Cusimano is one of the landlords with the most evictions in Detroit. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
DeChante Gray, 43, used an open stove and space heaters
DeChante Gray, 43, used an open stove and space heaters to heat his home after the furnace failed last fall. Gray lost the home on Harlow to foreclosure, but signed a “rent with option to purchase” with the new owner who he said refused to fix the furnace. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Without a working furnace, DeChante Gray moved his
Without a working furnace, DeChante Gray moved his 4-year-old daughter, Autumn, to her grandmother’s as fall turned to winter last year. She’d get cold playing on her bedroom floor. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
DeChante Gray stopped paying his $700-a-month rent
DeChante Gray stopped paying his $700-a-month rent and faced eviction twice while trying to get the company to fix the furnace. The landlord dropped the court cases before a judge had a chance to order the furnace fixed. Gray eventually replaced the furnace in January, dragging it out of the basement on his own. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
KiSean Gray, 12, and Autumn Gray, 3, play with toys
KiSean Gray, 12, and Autumn Gray, 3, play with toys while on Christmas break at the home of their dad, DeChante Gray, in Detroit on Dec. 29, 2016. The home was being heated by the stove because the house was without a furnace temporarily. The wall at left was part of other repairs started by the landlord. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
DeChante Gray talks to his attorney, Linda Jordan,
DeChante Gray talks to his attorney, Linda Jordan, before the eviction case is dismissed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Landlord Fadi Sakkijha talks about his experiences
Landlord Fadi Sakkijha talks about his experiences at one of several houses that he rents in Detroit, this one on Wormer Street. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Landlord attorney Kevin Callahan negotiates with Janlisa
Landlord attorney Kevin Callahan negotiates with Janlisa Zollicoffer, center, who faced eviction, and her mother, Thelma Zollifcoffer, before a scheduled appearance last fall in Detroit’s 36th District Court. The courtroom hallway is a center of activity between renters and landlords before facing housing court judges. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
“People want you to pay rent and to live in their house,
“People want you to pay rent and to live in their house, but they don’t want to fix it,” said Miesha Reed, who stopped paying $500-a-month rent on a unit rife with mice. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Ten-year-old Dennis Reed says he is tired of living
Ten-year-old Dennis Reed says he is tired of living with rats and mice. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Evictions can lead to job loss, exacerbate health problems and add to the learning challenges faced by children who must switch schools, backers say. Providing legal help to renters could lessen unnecessary or improper evictions, which add costs for homeless shelters, courts and health care providers. 

    "Every case I saw was extreme," said Kim Ray, an attorney with Ford Credit North America who began volunteering last year with legal aid groups in Detroit's 36th District Court. "Without a lawyer, the tenants just don't know what their rights are."

    She said she faced off against landlords seeking evictions while refusing to fix exposed electrical wiring, a gaping hole in a child's bedroom ceiling, broken kitchen appliances and rat infestations. One family could only keep food in their refrigerator to keep the rats at bay, she said.

    With her help, Ray said judges ordered landlords to fix problems, discount rent because of the lack of repairs and providemore time for tenants to move out.

    But some landlords worry facing a longer and costly process to evict rent-dodgingtenants will push them out of the industry. Many already complain a separate city-led effort forcing all rentals pass city inspections is onerous, forcing owners to sell off properties. 

    Aaron Cox, a landlord attorney, said if there are legitimate repair issues, guaranteeing representation for tenants would make sense. But he said in many cases "legal aid is merely there to cause delays."

    "It would be unnecessarily burdensome to the court system," Cox said.  

    In 2017, there were 32,220 landlord-tenant dispute cases filed in 36th District Court, the vast majority involving residential properties. It's not known how many tenants were represented by attorneys. Many renters don't appear at the hearings.  

    "That's the heartbreaking part," Ray said. "Those people who don't think that they have a chance."

    A cost study hasn't been done yet on launching a right to counsel program in Detroit yet. And organizers aren't specific on who they hope would fund the effort. 

    The 2017 Detroit News investigation documented families facing a cycle of eviction in unsafe, illegal rentals, including homes without heat in the winter, hazardous electric systems, missing windows, rodent infestations and a sewage-filled basement. City officials admitted they had let most landlords ignore inspection rules for more than a decade but launched a crackdown after the investigation.

    New York was the first city to guarantee an attorney to low-income tenants facing eviction in 2017. San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey, followed with similar programs and Cleveland, Washington D.C., Seattle and Philadelphia are exploring their own, said New York attorney Neil Steinkamp, who is working on the Detroit effort.

    In New York, the city will spend $155 million a year when fully implemented. Before it was launched, a study by Steinkamp found the city could save $320 million by providing lawyers to low-income tenants. New York expects to handle 125,000 cases a year.  

    "We hope the summit will draw attention to the situation and explore ways to close the gap in representation, including a discussion of how other large urban areas have demonstrated the long-term benefits of providing attorneys for indigent tenants," according to a statement from the Detroit law firm Dykema, a summit organizer. 

     

     

