Officials said 8.2 kg of suspected cocaine was seized Feb. 19, 2019, at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario. (Photo11: Canada Border Services Agency)

Canada's Border Services Agency said Monday it seized about 18 pounds of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Authorities seized the 8 kilograms of the suspected drug from a commercial truck that was returning to Canada from the United States. The cocaine was divided into six bricks and found in the truck's sleeper cab, they said.

Officers had ordered the truck to undergo a secondary examination before they found the cocaine.

They arrested the driver, a Waterloo, Ontario, man and the tractor trailer remains in the Border Services Agency's custody, according to the agency.

Authorities continue to investigate. cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/2019/02/25/suspected-cocaine-seized-ambassador-bridge/2981409002/