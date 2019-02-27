LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Pontiac-based nonprofit that helps furnish homes for families that have faced homelessness unveiled its 1,000th house Wednesday, a Detroit house for a mother of two.

Humble Design furnished a home for Jamiliah Powers-McCoy, 43, her 12-year-old son Jai'Vonte and 7-year-old daughter Ja'Kayla  that Powers-McCoy recently bought on the city's east side side. Her previous home, a rental, went into foreclosure after the owner didn't make payments on it.

"During our initial interview with the family, the kids were sleeping on mattresses that (Jamiliah) bought them for Christmas," said Shelly Watts, Humble's chief development officer. "However, she was still sleeping on the floor and there was next to nothing in the house."

Humble Design reveals home makeover for Detroit family
Jamiliah Powers-McCoy hugs her daughter Ja'Kayla, 7, and son Jai'Vonte, 12, on the bed in her newly furnished bedroom. "I won't have to sleep on the floor no more," she said. Humble Design, a nonprofit that furnishes homes for people coming out of homelessness unveiled their 1000th home in Detroit on Feb. 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Seven-year-old Ja'Kayla Powers-McCoy reacts with delight as she enters her newly decorated room full of pink and purple, as Humble Design CEO and Co-founder Treger Strasberg and Ja'Kayla's mother Jamiliah Powers-McCoy watch from the hallway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jamiliah Powers-McCoy reacts to her first sight of her newly furnished bedroom, "I won't have to sleep on the floor no more," she exclaims. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Humble Design CEO and co-founder Treger Strasberg and Jamiliah Powers-McCoy are all smiles as they wander through Powers-McCoy's newly furnished home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Humble Design CEO and co-founder Treger Strasberg is hugged by a tearful Jamiliah Powers-McCoy as she walks into her newly-furnished home. United Community Housing Coalition helped Ms. Powers-McCoy secure a loan to purchase the home from the city of Detroit but did not have any further money to furnish it. Humble Design, a nonprofit that furnishes homes for people coming out of homelessness, did the redesign, their 1000th home makeover. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
This is the newly furnished kitchen. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jamiliah Powers-McCoy and her son Jai'Vonte, 12, enter his newly furnished room to see what the Humble Design team did to jazz it up. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
This is 12-year-old Jai'Vonte's bedroom, newly furnished and designed by Humble Design, a nonprofit that furnishes homes for people coming out of homelessness. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
This was Jai'Vonte's bedroom before the Humble Design makeover. Humble Design
Ja'Kayla, 7, is overwhelmed by her beautiful pink and purple room as her brother Jai'Vonte, 12, and mother Jamiliah Powers-McCoy stand in the doorway. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
This is 7-year-old Ja'Kayla's bedroom, newly furnished and designed by Humble Design. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
This was Ja'Kayla's bedroom before the make over by Humble Design. Humble Design
Humble Design CEO and co-founder Treger Strasberg walks Jamiliah Powers-McCoy and her son Jai'Vonte, 12, into their newly decorated home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Ja'Kayla, 7, and her mother Jamiliah Powers-McCoy make their way into their newly renovated kitchen. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the team including U-Haul employees that helped Humble Design furnish their 1,000th home gather in the living room. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jamiliah Powers-McCoy gets a hug from daughter Ja'Kayla, 7 as she looks at her furnished home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Jamiliah Powers-McCoy, left, and Humble Design CEO and co-founder Treger Strasberg hug during the reveal of her newly designed and furnished home. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Now living in a home furnished by Humble and its volunteers, "we are so excited for Jamiliah and her family," said Watts.

    The landmark 1,000th home comes 10 years after Humble Design got its start. Founded in 2009 by Treger Strasberg, who started Humble after she helped a friend furnish her home, it now has locations in Chicago, Seattle and San Diego. Its headquarters remain in Pontiac.

    Humble has been featured on the "Today" show and has a show on the CW network that debuted last year called "Welcome Home."

    For Powers-McCoy, her family's new furnishings, tailored for each family member's personality, arrived just days after she got the deed to her home. She secured a loan from the United Community Housing Coalition and bought the house from the city of Detroit.  

    Powers-McCoy's 2-year-old daughter died nine years ago,and she struggled after the last home she rented went into foreclosure.

    Now, "she is in the process of getting her GED and aspires to go to nursing school," said Watts.

    Watts said Humble helps create dignified spaces for families.

    After furnishing so many homes, "we oftentimes run into the children we helped in years past," said Watts. "They tell us about how transformational it was to receive Humble Design's services." 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

