Kamden Mack, 25, of Ann Arbor, and Taylor Coats, 22, of Hudson (Photo: Erie County Jail)

Alleged sex in a hot tub resulted in an unhappy ending for a Michigan couple arrested for disorderly conduct near a water park while children played nearby.

Kamden Mack, 25, of Ann Arbor and Taylor Coats, 22, of Hudson, were charged in Erie County, Ohio, with persistent disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in connection with the alleged incident. Mack was also charged with trying to escape police.

The trouble started about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when police got a call about a couple having sex in a hot tub at the Kalahari Resort in Huron Township, Ohio, near Sandusky, Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said Friday.

"When the deputies arrived, security advised them that Mr. Mack and Ms. Coats had been caught having sexual intercourse in the hot tub near the water park area," the sheriff said. "When confronted by a lifeguard, Mr. Mack became irate and almost struck the life guard.

"Security walked the deputies to where the individuals were, and the deputy observed Mr. Mack aggressively pointing and yelling at the security officer," Sigsworth said. "The deputy asked what happened, and he reported that he could smell alcohol.

"At first, Mr. Mack was cooperative," the sheriff said. "He said he didn't know why the deputies were there, or why they were being asked to leave. He claimed he spent thousands of dollars to be at Kalahari. He became upset and started cussing and yelling."

Sigsworth said the deputy warned Mack he'd be arrested if he didn't calm down. "He became defensive, and denied what he was being accused of," he said. "As the deputies were trying to speak to Mr. Mack, Ms. Coats was interrupting that conversation."

Eventually, the couple agreed to leave, Sigsworth said. He said they went back toward the hot tub to retrieve their belongings — and then, he said, they bolted.

"The deputies were advised that both of them ran," Sigsworth said. "The deputies placed Mr. Mack under arrest, and he began screaming and demanding to know why he was being arrested. He refused to walk and had to be escorted by the deputies to the patrol car."

Mack did not give up easily, Sigsworth said.

"He placed his foot against the car door and tried to push off the side of the car," the sheriff said. "He was advised if he didn't stop resisting, he'd be Tased."

Deputies finally were able to get Mack into the cruiser — but Sigsworth said he continued resisting.

"The safety lock on the door was not engaged, and he was able to get out and start running with his hands cuffed," Sigsworth said. "He ran into a nearby parking lot and fell down. A deputy grabbed him and held him on the ground until a second deputy arrived. Mr. Mack was taken back to the cruiser and taken to jail."

Sigsworth said Mack still hadn't calmed down.

"After we got him to the jail, he had to be placed in a restraining chair because of his belligerent behavior," Sigsworth said.

Both suspects were released from jail Wednesday after posting bond, Sigsworth said.

