Detroit — A Pittsburgh-area official and her husband were charged Wednesday with various crimes after they allegedly caused a ruckus in a downtown Detroit hotel.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner interfered with Detroit police officers as they were preparing to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel on March 6.

Wagner is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing the police, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Mosley also was charged with disorderly conduct, and another misdemeanor, disturbing the peace.

The misdemeanor charges carry a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

"The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants," Worthy said in a press release. "The evidence will show that during the incident Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees.”

Thomas Fitzpatrick, attorney for the couple, did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Wednesday afternoon. Last week, Wagner and Mosley issued a statement through a public relations firm saying “our rights were grossly violated.”

The trouble began with a 911 call placed shortly after midnight, Worthy said.

"Police were called to the hotel to investigate a disturbance that was created by Mr. Mosley at the reception desk, in the elevator area, and the entry way of the hotel," Worthy said. "He was irate that hotel personnel would not allow him up to the room which was registered only in his wife’s name, when he did not have a room key.

"The hotel manager called the room and no one answered the phone," Worthy said. "When the police arrived, it is alleged that he was gesturing and speaking loudly in a confrontational manner to the hotel staff.

"During their investigation, the police went to Ms. Wagner’s room to confirm that Mr. Mosley was her husband," Worthy said. "After Ms. Wagner confirmed the information, Mr. Mosley eventually calmed down and was allowed into the room by the police.

"While the police were leaving, but still in the hallway, they heard a loud noise and shouting inside the room," Worthy said. "This caused them to return to the room to investigate."

Police told Wagner that hotel security had requested her husband leave the facility, Worthy said, although the guard told her she could stay.

"When an officer tried to remove Mr. Mosley, Ms. Wagner prevented the officer from taking action," Worthy said. " It is alleged that she put her arm on him, and when he moved her arm to get into the room, she pushed his hand away.

"Mr. Mosley was placed in handcuffs, and as the officers and hotel security walked him to the elevator, it is alleged that Ms. Wagner blocked the elevator door," Worthy said. "The officer with Mr. Mosley asked Ms. Wagner to move several times and she continued to block the elevator door.

"It is alleged that she grabbed and pushed the officer and he used his arm to move her during the assault, and she fell to the floor," Worthy said. "Ms. Wagner was placed under arrest for assaulting the officer. While the officer attempted to handcuff her, she resisted and was uncooperative."

The Detroit News reviewed police video footage that showed Wagner grappling with a police officer on multiple occasions. At one point, an officer removed the Taser stun gun from his belt, but holstered it.

Officers transported Wagner to the Detroit Detention Center. "Her husband, who was no longer causing a disturbance, was not arrested and was allowed to go to a nearby hotel," Worthy said.

The prosecutor said arrangements will be made for the pair to turn themselves in to authorities so they can be arraigned in 36th District Court.

